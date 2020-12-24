An unsuspecting Utopia woman who opened her front door for a flower delivery became the victim of a home invasion robbery last Friday.
The 48-year-old told 107th Precinct authorities that she answered the door after an unknown man holding a vase of flowers rang the bell. She opened the door to her 80th Drive and Haddon Street home and was promptly pushed to the ground and hit across the face with an unknown object.
Two other men emerged from a white van and a black sedan, respectively, and entered her home, police said. The trio fled in an unknown direction, along with jewelry, clothing and $20,000.
The suspects are all described as dark-skinned men between the ages of 20 and 25. Their heights were approximately 5-foot-4, 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, respectively, and they were all wearing black during the heist.
The victim had suffered from swelling and injuries to her face and ear. She was taken by EMS to Northwell Health, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.
The incident wasn’t the only one for the area — a few hours later and just three miles away, police from the 107th Precinct responded to a nonfatal shooting in Flushing.
According to the NYPD, three men — two against one— were arguing inside an apartment near Main Street off the Horace Harding Expressway. The verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation and the two men pulled black firearms on the third man. A single gunshot was fired, striking the 55-year old man in the left leg.
The men who brandished the firearms fled in a silver 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander in an unknown direction. They were described as light-skinned and between the ages of 22- and 27-years-old and both wearing all black clothing. The first stood approximately 5-foot-8 and weighed 230 pounds, while the other stood between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet, and weighed about 180 pounds.
The police confirmed that there is no connection between the incidents at this time.
The two crimes, both relatively rare for the precinct, were not the only unusual incidents the officers have had to deal with in recent weeks — the New York Post reported that, on Dec. 13, the NYPD discovered an unloaded handgun stashed underneath its interrogation table. Even after reviewing surveillance footage the officers are unsure how or when the gun entered the room.
Shootings in the city have increased 97 percent in the past year, for a total of 1,469 reported incidents as of Dec. 20. The 107th Precinct only accounts for four of the shootings, but the handful of incidents is double that of what it reported in 2019.
Overall crime for the precinct this year is only up half a percentage point compared to the same time frame in 2019 — all index crimes have declined in the last year except for auto thefts, which have increased by 3 percent. Robberies and felony assaults, which the two incidents are respectively classified under, have dropped by 4 and 27 percent.
Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.