The Fairway Market in Douglaston will close by mid-July, according to the state Department of Labor.
An updated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on the agency’s site states the 242-02 61 Ave. location, along with Red Hook, Westbury and Plainview stores, will close its doors sometime between July 3 and July 17, though a specific date has not been released.
According to the WARN notice, the Fairway Group Holdings Corp., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, was unable to reach an agreement with a potential buyer and is shutting down four of its 14 locations. Third-party buyers purchased the other sites across Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Westchester and Long Island, all sales of which are still pending. The corporate office, located in Harlem, closed in the last week of June as well.
The closing of the four locations was announced in a May 15 WARN notice, but was anticipated for early to mid-June. An increase in patronage due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the closing date a month.
The closures will lay off 150 employees at Douglaston Plaza, as well as 2,256 across the 14 sites.
The Fairway Market had been at its Douglaston location since 2010, when it replaced Waldbaum’s, which closed all locations in 2015 under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
