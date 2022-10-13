A former St. Francis Preparatory School student has been arrested and charged with numerous counts for allegedly orchestrating a bomb threat at the school on April 25, the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said today.
The 16-year-old defendant is from Oakland Gardens, a press release from the DA’s Office says. It also says the student was expelled in February for “disciplinary reasons.” His name has not been released.
According to the complaint, Katz said, the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Unit 3 received a phone call from a male individual, identifying himself as “Jake,” at approximately 9:30 a.m. on April 25. He allegedly told officers that he was a ninth-grader at St. Francis, and that he had placed four bombs inside the school: two in a locker on the first floor, one in a men’s bathroom and the other in a women’s bathroom. The school proceeded to evacuate students, faculty and staff. Upon searching the building, officials did not find any bombs or other dangerous devices.
In a subsequent investigation with the NYPD Intelligence Bureau and the DA’s Major Economics Crime Bureau, Katz’s office it was discovered that the defendant had discussed making a false threat at the school in exchange for $80 with a known Discord user.
The Discord user — who was later identified as a Polish national — asked the defendant whether he would like the bomb squad to be called. To that, the defendant allegedly said, “Just a normal SWAT ... as long as the school gets evacuated.”
Law enforcement officials were able to trace the username in question back to an IP address registered to an internet service provider at the defendant’s home address. The account owner is listed as the defendant’s mother.
Officers also said they obtained two air pistols from the defendant’s computer room.
The defendant was arrested Wednesday. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat, making a threat of mass harm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, falsely reporting an incident in the second degree, conspiracy in the fifth degree, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of possession of air pistols.
If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison. The DA’s Office declined to comment on whether the 16-year-old will be tried as an adult.
He is set to return to court on Monday, Oct. 17.
The April bomb threat came just months after the Fresh Meadows school conducted class remotely for several days in January due to multiple bomb and gun threats, as the Chronicle previously reported.
The DA’s Office declined to comment on whether the defendant is believed to be responsible for those threats, as well.
Another threat was made at the school at the end of June. The New York Daily News reported at the time that the caller said he was angry with his girlfriend for posting nude photos of him online, and threatened to set off pipe bombs at the school. The building was promptly evacuated.
Asked if St. Francis had a comment on Wednesday's arrest, the Diocese of Brooklyn said via email:
"The Diocese of Brooklyn and the St. Francis Prep community are grateful for the diligence of the New York City Police Department throughout this investigation which led to this arrest. We also thank Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz for demonstrating a strong commitment to school safety by filing serious charges in this case.
"In light of this arrest, it is important to reiterate the commitment of the administration to maintain a safe environment for the students, faculty and staff at St. Francis Prep."
UPDATE
This article has been updated to include a statement from the Diocese of Brooklyn that was issued Thursday evening.
