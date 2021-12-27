Disbarred Bayside lawyer Yohan Choi has been charged with grand larceny and related crimes for allegedly swindling approximately $620,000 from over 40 of his clients, according to a Dec. 23 press release from the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
According to the official complaint, Choi is specifically charged with grand larceny in the second, third and fourth degrees, with 41 counts in the third degree. He is also charged with having practiced law as an attorney who has been disbarred; his license had been suspended in November 2017, and he ultimately was disbarred in March 2020.
If convicted, Choi, 47, faces up to 15 years in prison. He is set to return before Queens Criminal Court Judge Scott Dunn on Dec. 30.
This is not the first time Choi has been charged with grand larceny and for practicing after being disbarred. After allegedly forging a client’s signature in September 2020, in order to steal $66,000 worth of settlement money, he was charged by Katz’s office with fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree forgery, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and practicing law after disbarment.
Last week’s complaint alleges 41 instances in which Choi had won legal settlements for clients and, instead of giving them the money they were due, proceeded to keep the total for himself.
The amounts range from $1,000 to more than $50,000 — hence the varying degrees of grand larceny.
What is more, Choi is alleged to have done so even after he was disbarred; the complaint says he carried out the practice from August 2015 through August 2020. Authorities said he had accounts at three major banks, including Chase, Capitol One and HSBC.
“Despite being disbarred, this defendant allegedly continued to represent clients and successfully reached settlements on dozens of personal injury cases,” Katz said in a prepared statement. “But, instead of taking his fair share of the proceeds, this former attorney is accused of pocketing all of the settlement money — victimizing his clients a second time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.