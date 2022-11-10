Submissions for the Bayside Historical Society’s 22nd annual Winter Art Show are now open.
The contest is open to anyone 18 and over who lives, works or attends school in Queens.
Submissions may vary in medium, and may include digital, multi-media, ceramic, metal works and photography, and can be either two or three-dimensional. Materials may include oil, pastels, watercolor, stone, wood, fiber and more. The BHS is unable to accommodate video submissions, however.
All pieces must have been created within the last five years, and cannot have been submitted to previous BHS shows.
The contest entries will be displayed both in a virtual gallery and, if participants wish, at The Bay Terrace shopping center, for the entire month of February. Artists may include up to two works in the exhibit; there is a $15 hanging fee for each piece displayed.
The deadline to enter the contest is Jan. 11. For submission details, visit bays idehistorical.org/bhs-winter-art-show.
