Northeast Queens continued its crazy streak through the second half of 2020.
If protests weren’t extraordinary enough for the typically quiet corner of the city, the alleged Chinese spy serving as a police officer, the body of a pregnant woman on the side of the road and the teacher accused of sexual assault certainty were.
Despite the hard times, there were plenty of heartfelt moments as well and the year ended on a positive note for the northeast: Their Glen Oaks nurses and doctors were the first in the country to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Here’s a look back at what the last six months of the infamous 2020 looked like in northeast Queens.
July
Queensborough Community College announced that Christine Mangino would be its sixth president, becoming the second woman to accept the position.
Of the 22 initial locations announced as part of the city’s combined Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs, which expand restaurant seating options onto car-free streets for selected weekend times, only two were in Queens and both in Bayside — Bell Boulevard from 39th Avenue to 41st Avenue and 41st Avenue from Bell Boulevard to 214th Place closed to vehicles during the summer weekends.
The July 4 weekend was marked with 44 shootings, 63 injuries and 11 deaths, which NYPD Commissioner Shea blamed on bail reform. Then-City Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) claimed the blame was an admission of failure and called on the mayor to terminate Shea.
A July 6 ICE policy that would have deported international students unable to register for in-person classes was rescinded a week after it was introduced. The Trump administration faced a lawsuit supported by 23 cities and 180 schools, including the CUNY system and St. John’s University in Jamaica.
A Back the Blue rally was counterprotested by a Black Lives Matter march in Bayside on July 12 and arguments between the two groups turned physical, with most reports accusing the pro-police supporters of instigating the altercations. At the height of the madness, an officer from the 111th Precinct pepper-sprayed a group, accidentally hitting himself in the eyes in the process, and one black teenager was taken into custody.
The Douglaston Fairway Market, which announced in July it would close due to Chapter 11 bankruptcy, was transformed into a Food Bazaar after it was bought last minute by Bogopa Enterprises. As part of the agreement, Bogopa would complete Fairway’s lease and keep at least 90 percent of the staff employed.
Michael Kohn, a 70-year-old disbarred Long Island attorney who operated out of Fresh Meadows, was charged with three counts of grand larceny after allegedly stealing $150,000 from his Queens clients over five years. He’s scheduled to next appear in court Jan. 27.
Born in the midst of the Spanish Flu pandemic, Sheldon Schwartz of Holliswood celebrated his 101st birthday on July 21 in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.
August
A man left his car running while he ran into a Bayside Starbucks so that his 5-month-old puppy, S’mores, could enjoy the AC on the 92-degree day. The car was hijacked and found a day later in Jamaica Hills; inside was S’mores, who unfortunately did not survive. The auto theft reflected the rise in that particular index crime across the city, which increased by nearly 60 percent for the first seven months of 2020 compared to the same time frame in 2019. By the end of 2020, citywide auto thefts were about 70 percent higher than last year.
The seven civic associations in City Council District 23 wrote a letter to Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) urging him to change his stance on NYPD policies, including his vote to defund the agency by $1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year, claiming that his views don’t reflect his constituents’ and would lead to a decrease in public safety. Grodenchik defended his choices, saying he made them after consulting the neighborhood and by keeping public safety in mind.
Residents of Fresh Meadows rallied Aug. 6 outside the Wyndham Garden Hotel in opposition to its use as a transitional housing facility for the formerly incarcerated and were met with counterprotesters, many of which came as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. The residents voiced concerns for safety and a rise in crime, while the counterprotesters claimed the hotel guests had the right to rehabilitation and housing, especially during a pandemic. The demonstrations followed a letter from area elected officials to Mayor de Blasio demanding more transparency on the situation.
Several city councilmembers, including Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), asked for federal help to recreate the Tribute in Light show in memory of 9/11 victims after the 9/11 Memorial and Museum announced it would cancel it over Covid-19 concerns. Gov. Cuomo answered the call and offered professional assistance to control the event, and the pressure led to the museum rescinding the cancelation.
Black Lives Matter protesters rallied outside Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch’s Bayside home on Aug. 19 following his endorsement of Donald Trump, the first presidential endorsement the union ever made.
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) honored several law enforcement officers throughout his district on Aug. 24, including NYPD 111th Precinct Police Officers Lauren Creighton and Michael Ippolito, who rescued a 13-month-old infant in cardiac arrest in December 2019.
Vallone used $71,000 from the Council’s CleanUp NYC initiative to increase street trash cleanups throughout his district, which had slowed following a $106 million budget cut to the Department of Sanitation in July.
September
Il Bacco, an Italian restaurant in Little Neck, sued the city Aug. 28 in an attempt to lift restrictions on indoor dining.
A new greenspace activist group, the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park, was established by residents looking to take better care of the Bayside land. It kicked off its inception with a park cleanup on Aug. 30.
The Department of Education announced Sept. 1 that four-year Principal of Marie Curie Middle School in Bayside Henry Schandel would be replaced by Peter McHugh following multiple sexual and physical allegations among students during the 2019-20 academic school year and reports that Schandel did little to address the chaos.
Community Board 8 wrote a letter to de Blasio condemning his apparent cluelessness after he said on television that he was unaware about the number of former detainees living at the Fresh Meadows Wyndham Garden Hotel. Chairperson Martha Taylor noted the board had no problem with its use as a transitional community, as long as the mayor makes appropriate moves to dissolve the contract in the near future.
Construction to revitalize sections of the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway began in late September in an effort to maintain what was the first road built for cars in the country, now used as a biking, jogging and walking path. Phase One is expected to be completed in September 2021, while Phase Two recently began its procurement stage.
Baimadajie Angwang, a community affairs officer at the 111th Precinct, was arrested by the FBI for allegedly acting as a spy for the People’s Republic of China. He was denied a $1 million bond after the prosecution argued that he posed a serious flight risk, a ruling he appealed but was denied again in December.
October
St. Mary’s Childrens Hospital in Bayside celebrated 150 years of operation on Sept. 23. To honor the anniversary, area elected officials presented the staff and patients with a proclamation for their dedication, and a 30-day fundraiser received $10,000 in donations. A few weeks later and in lieu of its annual gala, the hospital celebrated a virtual Big Night In fundraiser. The event was hosted by Howie Mandel and featured many celebrities, including Paul Anka, and raised $415,000 for the Bayside patients.
Grodenchik revealed Sept. 24 that $15 million in funding had been secured for the Queens County Farm Museum to erect an education center to accommodate visiting students and classroom programming.
The New York Landmark Conservancy awarded Fort Totten’s Building 207 with a Lucy G. Moses award for its successful architectural and historical preservation. The former bachelors’ residence is now home to the Center for the Women of New York.
Community Board 11 unanimously approved NYC Parks’ plans to revitalize the Bayside Marina and surrounding greenway to replace elements that were damaged by 2012 Hurricane Sandy and implement a few safety measures. The project is 80 percent through its design phase.
The Sheriff’s Department busted a 100-person party inside the wooded area of Cunningham Park Oct. 10. The sheriffs issued numerous summonses and tickets, and arrested the security guard, DJ and two hookah attendants.
Parents gathered outside PS 94 in Little Neck to show their displeasure with the way the DOE had been handling the pandemic thus far. The families complained that there was not enough transparency or consistency, and that the constant changing of policy was too much for families to keep up with.
The Fresh Meadows community and MS 216 school faculty were outraged that the Department of Transportation conducted a safety study during the summer to determine if a stop sign was needed on the corner in the school zone. A student was hit by a car in the dangerous five-way intersection last year.
Days after the murder, Goey Charles of Long Island was arrested and charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend, Vanessa Pierre, and dumping her body on the side of the Long Island Expressway in Bayside Hills. He is set to return to court Feb. 3. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.
The NYC Soccer Initative unveiled three new minipitches in Queens, all of which are located within three miles of one another. At the virtual ribbon cutting, first lady Chirlane McCray also revealed that a fifth-grade student from PS 173, one of the locations to benefit from the program, had won the citywide soccer pitch design contest.
November
The Queens Chamber of Commerce, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Rep. Peter King (D-Suffolk, Nassau) and other elected officials gathered on the rooftop of Bourbon Street in Bayside to plead with U. S. senators to pass the RESTAURANTS Act. The bill has sat in the Senate Finance Committee since June.
In the hours following the general election, Board of Elections results showed two potential GOP upsets in the races for Assembly District 26 and the Third Congressional District. Two weeks later, Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and Suozzi claimed victory in their respective races thanks to an influx of absentee ballots sent in their favor.
Lancman formally resigned as District 24 city councilmember to begin a new post as special counsel for utility ratepayer protection with the Governor’s Office.
Justin Lum became the first drug dealer to ever be charged in New York with the overdose death of his clients — in 2017 and 2018, Lum allegedly gave heroin to his girlfriend and a friend shortly after they suffered overdoses, leading to their deaths.
Parents rallied in front of MS 74 Nov. 12 in anger after the Specialized High School Admissions Test and Gifted & Talented testing were delayed once again by the DOE in what they claimed was an attempt to scrap the programs altogether. Weeks later, the DOE announced the tests would be administered in January.
Bob Harris, a city teacher, community leader and activist, passed away Nov. 10 in his home at the age of 88.
Michael Molinari, the owner of Trattoria 35 in Bayside, passed away suddenly Nov. 16 at the age of 50.
December
Suozzi announced that he would be one of the five co-chairs on the new Labor Caucus, which was created in response to the Biden presidential win and the administration’s promise to be union- and working family-focused.
Anthony Mariano, a Benjamin Cardozo High School teacher, was killed after an allegedly drunk off-duty city firefighter traveling the wrong way on the Sunken Meadow Parkway collided with his car.
Goey Charles was indicted Dec. 2 for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend and dumping her body on the side of the Horace Harding Expressway in October.
The Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park kickstarted a fundraiser to revamp amenities in Bayside’s Buz O’Rourke playground, which hadn’t had any major upgrades since 2003.
After suffering an 85 percent revenue drop, Aunt Bella’s, the oldest restaurant in Little Neck, nearly shuttered its doors for good Thanksgiving weekend, but loyal customers and dedicated staff decided to power through for as long as possible.
Sandra Lindsay, a nurse from Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Glen Oaks, became the first person in the country to receive the Covid-19 vaccine Dec. 14. Two of her Northwell Health colleagues, nurse Stephanie Cal and Chair of Emergency Medicine at Lenox Hill Dr. Yves Duroseau, were injected with the shot in the following hours, indicating the beginning of the end to the pandemic that had killed, at the time, over 1.6 million people worldwide.
After the pandemic halted the project, the Schools Construction Authority began construction to expand PS 46 in Bayside. The additional wing, expected to be completed in 2022, will include a slew of new classrooms and will be ADA-compliant.
The Department of Homeless Services announced the Pride of Judea Community Services building, located at 243-02 Northern Blvd., will be transformed into a “high-quality, borough-based shelter facility” for 75 homeless single women over the age of 50 by the end of 2021.
