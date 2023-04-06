Ospreys have long frequented Udalls Cove, Little Neck Bay and the surrounding area.
But now, one lucky pair will have a home in Alley Pond Park: An osprey landing was installed in the wetlands not far behind Douglaston’s Mizumi restaurant last weekend.
According to Community Board 11 member Douglas Montgomery, who helped arrange for the new perch, the box provides comfort and helps protect birds from the elements. Montgomery said he is in the process of setting up a livestream of the landing so community members can get a bird’s-eye view of the spot.
— Sophie Krichevsky
