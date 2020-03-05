The We Love Whitestone civic association and the 109th Precinct and its Community Council are hosting a Citizen Preparedness Workshop on Wednesday March 11, at 7 p.m.
The event will take place at Holy Cross Church, located at 11-05 150 St. in Whitestone, and will equip residents with the tools and resources to prepare for any type of disaster, respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions. All are invited.
The program, held in conjunction with Gov. Cuomo’s office and local elected officials, will advise participants on how to properly prepare for any disaster, whether it be natural or manmade, including developing a family emergency plan and stocking up on emergency supplies. Each family that attends will receive one preparedness kit.
The training program will also provide information on active shooter protocol as well as how to address workplace violence.
All participants must register online in advance. For more information or to sign up, visit prepare.ny.gov.
