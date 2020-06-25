In the continued effort to pressure the Department of Environmental Protection into restoring public access at Tallman Island Sewage Treatment Plant in College Point, City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) penned a letter to DEP Commissioner Vincent Sapienza June 18, requesting the agency reconsider its decision to bar the community from the waterfront.
“It takes a lot to get me upset,” Vallone told the Chronicle. “It’s a no-brainer ... They hinted toward the possibility of not returning public access and I lost it. We will not give up.”
A park, pathway and pier at Tallman Island STP, located at 127-01 Powell’s Cove Blvd., was enjoyed by the community until the DEP closed public access in 2006 under the New Waterfront Revitalization Plan. Plan documents state that “the existing public access around much of the site perimeter would be maintained as part of the proposed action” as one of its many elements. Though the plans note the revitalization would include reducing the publicly accessible space from 2.75 acres to 2.5, they say it would not affect access to that remaining area. Despite the policy, public access to the park, pier and waterfront path that wrapped around the plant was never restored.
A new project by the DEP seeking to upgrade the bulkhead, pathway, pier and lighting at the 30-acre facility was presented to Community Board 7, but the plan did not include public access to the park or path.
“It’s non-negotiable. There’s a 2005 review document saying so — there’s no way around that,” Vallone said, adding that he and the community are not looking to sue the agency, but to sit down and evaluate the situation. “There’s always a compromise. I get it, it’s a facility. There’s times you need to operate — we’ll work around that. I’m willing to work something out, but no access is unacceptable.”
The letter, also signed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) and state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), requests the DEP schedule a site visit with CB 7, elected officials and stakeholders as soon as possible. Kathryn Cervino, president of the Coastal Preservation Network, said the agency agreed to a site visit at a special CB 7 Environment Committee meeting on May 20.
The elected officials pointed to other sites as examples where the DEP’s operations and public accessibility coexist, such as the North River STP and Newtown Creek STP.
“Right now we’re in a pandemic. We’re in a crisis and people are looking for nature access,” Vallone said. “In some strange way we may have rediscovered our outdoor spaces ... Today’s crisis mandates outdoor space and here it is in our backyard that goes to a pier into the bay and to say the community can’t have that in the pandemic is ridiculous.”
Vallone pointed to other benefits of restoring public access to the sewage plant other than increased outdoor space for the community — the nearby CPN and surrounding schools teach marine biology classes and can utilize the waterfront to bring the material to life.
The CPN’s petition, “Restore Public Access to Tallman Island Sewage Plant’s Waterfront Paths in College Point,” had reached 877 signatures of its 1,000 goal as of June 24.
The DEP did not respond to multiple requests for comment, though Vallone said he expects a response in the coming week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.