Selfhelp Community Services is looking for volunteers to make phone and video visits to socially isolated and homebound seniors during the pandemic.
The Selfhelp Queens North Friendly Visiting program aims to help relieve the senior’s social isolation and provide an enriching opportunity for the volunteer to develop a meaningful friendship. Seniors and volunteers can take part in fun activities like discussing current events, sharing stories, learning and teaching new skills and celebrating special days in the lives of the seniors.
Selfhelp serves the areas of College Point, Bayside, Whitestone and Flushing and is looking for volunteers who can commit to six months of weekly hour-long visits. Volunteers who speak English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Russian are especially needed.
Volunteers must be 18 or older. An interview, training, references and background check are required.
For more information or to volunteer, visit selfhelp.net or contact Christella Tuldanes, the program coordinator, at (718) 321-8194.
