The Department of Sanitation will take your harmful household products so you don’t have to worry about disposing them.
The agency’s SAFE (solvents, automotive, flammable, electronics) Disposal Event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.
The DSNY will collect items at Cunningham Park’s ball field parking lot. Cars can enter on Francis Lewis Boulevard between Union Turnpike and the Grand Central Parkway.
Registration is required and can be completed at on.nyc.gov/SAFE-QNS. Participants must provide proof of city residency.
Appliances, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators and tires will not be accepted.
Do not mix products when packaging. Ensure that products are labeled clearly and tightly sealed in their containers.
Syringes and lancets should be packaged in a leak-proof, puncture-resistant container labeled “sharps.” TVs or computer monitors with broken glass should be placed in a separate sealed bag.
