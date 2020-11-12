Community Board 7 is letting the Department of Sanitation keep its overflow parking lot in College Point, but with a few conditions.
At its Nov. 9 meeting, the community board debated whether it would approve the DSNY’s site selection application for the 122-10 31 Ave. lot, just across the street from the agency’s main Q7 District Garage. The agency has been using the lot as an overflow parking lot since 2015. Between 16 and 24 trucks are stored on the site at any given time, as well as various sanitation equipment.
“Queens center garage will be undergoing extensive floor slab rehab with a target completion date of summer 2021 and that’s currently ongoing. Personnel and equipment will be displaced, increasing the need for DSNY to retain use of the 31st avenue lot,” said DSNY representative Jonathan George during the presentation.
Because the DSNY has utilized the space under a license agreement with a private ownership, the application was a request to extend the lease for another five years.
But board members and community members voiced concerns that the DSNY has not proven to be “good neighbors” in the five years they’ve used the site.
“We’d like to see some sanitation enforcement inside College Point and also some possible cleanup going on,” said Brock Wiener, treasurer of the College Point Civic and Taxpayers Association.
Wiener said the agency failed to enforce sanitation standards in the area, especially in regard to construction sites. These sites, he argued, were leaving debris on sidewalks and in pedestrian paths, posing a “very large hazard” to community members.
Board Chairperson Gene Kelty raised two concerns — that the DSNY might decide to turn to consignation over the site in five years, and that the agency might not comply with the board’s request that equipment not be left idle on the lot for more than eight weeks.
“At this time we would have to reassess where we stand at that point, but we have no plans for consignation at this time,” said George. “We completely understand you and we’ll do our best to comply going forward.”
“Doing your best does not say too much to me,” Kelty said back. “That’s not an answer that we want to hear.”
“The first part of your answer was good, but the second part was horrible,” Vice Chairperson Chuck Apelian added.
George confirmed that the DSNY would comply with the board’s conditions.
Frank Macchio, chairperson of the board’s Economic Development Committee, reported that the group had decided to approve the agency’s application with a few stipulations:
• the area would be equalized primarily for Q7 District equipment forgoing any city emergency;
• the trucks and equipment would not remain in the lot for more than eight weeks, with particular attention to equipment that is taken out of service and/or sent to auction or final disposition;
• once construction is completed on the existing facility, the DSNY will endeavor to keep equipment off the street as much as practical; and
• additional street cleaning would be done up and down College Point Boulevard from Locke Avenue to the Van Wyck Expressway.
The community board approved the “friendly motion” with only two in opposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.