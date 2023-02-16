Flushing resident Carmen Mosca isn’t taking the planned closure of the Walgreens on Kissena Boulevard near Elder Avenue lying down. Saying the decision to shutter the store on March 8 has caused despair and anxiety in the community, she has been standing out in front of it and soliciting signatures for a petition calling on the powers that be to locate another large drugstore at the site.
Mosca has at times been joined by a fellow concerned senior, Jerry Halt, she said.
Older people and the disabled cannot easily travel to the next closest Walgreens, located on Main Street, Mosca says. And, she adds on one of her signs, the area does not need any more restaurants or an H-Mart, the Korean-oriented supermarket. to move in. It needs another “mega drugstore.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.