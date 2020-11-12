Patricia Collada and Calvin Brown died from heroin overdose three years ago. Their drug dealer pleaded guilty to homicide before the Queens Supreme Court last week.
Justin Lum of Great Neck became the first dealer in Queens County to be charged with homicides following the drug-induced deaths of his girlfriend and friend. Both victims had suffered recent overdoses before Lum resupplied them with heroin, leading to their deaths.
He faces up to six years in prison, the Queens district attorney announced Nov. 4.
“Despite knowing how close each had come to dying, the defendant again provided heroin — at least one dose laced with Fentanyl — to the victims,” said DA Melinda Katz in a statement. “This defendant — an admitted drug dealer — is the first in Queens County to be held criminally responsible for the deaths of people who died after ingesting the poison he supplied to them.”
Lum’s first victim was his 28-year-old girlfriend, Collada. The two got high snorting lines of heroin on a cell phone as they watched a movie at the College Point Multiplex on April 27, 2017, prosecutors said.
After the movie, they took more heroin in Lum’s car until Collada stopped speaking and passed out. According to the 2017 criminal complaint, Lum pulled her out of the car right by NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital at 56th Avenue and Main Street in Flushing, where emergency responders administered naloxone and had her hospitalized.
Lum stayed by her side until she was discharged after 11 p.m., but then both went to his grandfather’s house in Flushing and snorted more heroin. Collada went into cardiac arrest for a second time, but Lum did not call for medical attention — he used drugs for another hour as she foamed at the mouth before he fell asleep — until 8 a.m. the next morning when he found her unconscious. He later said he “didn’t want to call the ambulance again,” according to the original charges.
Lum administered CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived, but at that point Callado had died from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, her autopsy found.
A year later on March 1, Brown of Bayside bought heroin from Lum, took it inside Lum’s house and immediately had a medical emergency, officials said. Lum called 911 and administered CPR until first responders arrived and took Brown to the hospital, where he stayed for five days.
Despite his close call, Brown returned to Lum’s for more heroin on March 9. Lum told law enforcement that he gave Brown the drugs in order to get him to leave his Great Neck, LI, home.
The next day, Brown’s mother found her 24-year-old son dead in their home. The autopsy revealed he died from acute intoxication from the combined effects of heroin, Xanax, diazepam and phenobarbital.
According to the criminal complaint, a phone call recorded by investigators featured Lum telling a client that he couldn’t be found responsible for Collado and Brown’s deaths under the “Good Samaritan law.”
“I can’t get in trouble,” he had said, according to the charges.
John Ryan, the acting district attorney at the time of Lum’s October 2019 arrest, disputed that assumption.
“The dealers who profit from distributing these drugs bear responsibility when their clients die,” he said in a statement. “This defendant thought he was safe from prosecution. He was dead wrong.”
Lum faces sentencing on Jan. 13 for two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.
