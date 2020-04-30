An off-duty NYPD officer was killed April 25 evening after a drag racing car clipped the back of his motorcycle, throwing him off his bike, police say.
Richard “Rick” Holt, 34, was traveling to work along the Cross Island Parkway near 17th Avenue in Bay Terrace around 5:30 p.m. when a 2014 BMW struck the rear of his 2010 Harley Davidson Softail Deluxe bike, ejecting him from the motorcycle.
Police from the 109th Precinct arrived to find Holt unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to the body. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens, where he was pronounced dead.
According to NYPD sources, the BMW had been drag racing another BMW when the collision occurred, but the second operator did not remain at the scene. The 39-year-old driver who collided with Holt was questioned by police, but had not been charged at press time. The investigation remains ongoing.
According to a Facebook post by friend and fellow motorcycle enthusiast PJ Marcel, Holt had been temporarily reassigned to the NYPD COVID-19 Response team.
“A loving Friend, Rick has left his lasting impression of being a Brother to all, always ready to have a good time, kind hearted with good spirits,” wrote Marcel. “Positive memories are all that we can remember because he was supportive, upbeat & cheery. Such a courageous young man that impacted his department with commitment to keeping the safety of the general public his life’s choice.”
Marcel wrote that Holt had previously worked a career in public safety at NASA, but relocated to New York from Florida to become a law enforcement officer. “His family said that was his calling, to be one of New York’s Finest,” the post read.
Holt was a member of the NYC Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and helped to create the Unwanted LEMC, which he served as president for. Holt was scheduled to work as the route chief on behalf of the club at this year’s 9/11 Memorial Parade.
“We all mourn the loss of this great human being, a life was taken from us on 2 wheels,” said Marcel. “Even if you didn’t know him this impacts us all as a motorcycle community. The heavens gained a warrior today, may he rest eternally in peace.”
