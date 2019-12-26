Down with delivery double-parking!

Downtown Flushing, known for being one of the busiest transportation hubs in New York City, just doubled its number of delivery loading zones to alleviate its congestion.

“These five new loading zones should dramatically decrease the burden on our small business community while helping to decrease double-parking, traffic congestion and improve bus travel times in Downtown Flushing,” said Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) in an announcement. “By doubling the number of loading zones in this transportation hub, we are looking to improve the travel experience for all in our community.”

Koo worked with the city Department of Transportation, the Downtown Flushing Business Improvement District and Community Board 7 to implement five new loading zones to supplement the already existing five.

According to Dian Yu, executive director of the Downtown Flushing BID, the area is populated by over 2,000 businesses, including supermarkets, restaurants and professional services. Some locations receive up to 100 daily truck deliveries. Due to the previous lack of loading zones, delivery trucks would double-park on busy streets, causing traffic congestion to the commercial corridor that accommodates 20 bus lines and thousands of daily visitors.

“These new loading zones in Downtown Flushing will better balance the curbside needs of this dynamic commercial district,” said city DOT Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia.

Although the increase in loading zones is aimed at relieving the traffic burdens of the area, Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) believes it will inflict a counter-effect.

“Downtown Flushing is already over-congested due to nonstop development and rezoning,” said Kim. “Instead of worsening the problem, we need to put the priorities of pedestrians, workers and public transit riders over the interest of developers and chain stores that are only interested in extracting profits out of Flushing.”

Kim believes the loading zones will attract more vehicles rather than clear the space that should be dedicated to “working folks, seniors and children [who] are dodging trucks, buses, and cars to get around Downtown Flushing.” Kim hopes to put a larger focus on pedestrian needs, as well as those of small businesses.

“We need to focus all of our energy on fighting greedy landlords on charging exorbitant commercial rent and we should also lift [the] cap on street vendors as they are the only source for work to many struggling and low-income minorities and immigrants in my community,” he said.