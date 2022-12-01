Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Douglaston residents need look no further than the Douglaston Winter Festival, coming to town on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The free event is made possible by the Douglaston Local Development Corp.
From 12 to 3 p.m. that day, community members are invited to join in the fun at Douglaston Village Plaza, located at 235th Street and 41st Avenue.
They’ll all get to sip some hot chocolate and grab a bite with their neighbors. Attendees can also hit the dance floor with a DJ, snap some memories in the photo booth, watch a magician, get their faces painted and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.