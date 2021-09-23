Time to clean out your garage!
In an effort to reduce, reuse and recycle, the Douglaston LDC and Douglas Manor Environmental Association is hosting a neighborhood-wide yard sale this weekend.
On Sept. 25, residents can set up sales in their own driveways and yards.
The Douglaston LDC and DMEA will create maps of each individual yard sale in the community so visitors can hit each one in a day.
Balloons and other markers will also be placed on participating streets.
Maps will be available for pickup at the Douglaston Long Island Rail Road station starting at 8 a.m.
The community-wide yard sale will take place until 3 p.m. The event is rain or shine.
Participation is free, but a suggested donation of $25 to the DMEA is requested to be added to the map. To donate, visit thedmea.org/donate.html.
Participants should send their name and address to the DMEA office at 234-21 41 St., floor 2, or by emailing contact@dougldc.org.
