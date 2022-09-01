Douglaston’s Saint Anastasia Roman Catholic Church was the subject of a burglary early last Friday morning, the NYPD’s press office said.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., three Hispanic men estimated to be in their 30s or 40s entered the rear door to the rectory. Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 111th Precinct, told the Chronicle that, as of press time, it was unknown how they gained access to the building; he said there was no forced entry.
The perpetrators took a safe, which contained credit cards and about $125, the NYPD said. They then fled the church and headed south on 245th Street in a light-colored, four-door SUV.
Asked how common incidents of the sort are, Portalatin said, “The 111 has a history of burglaries, and very rarely does a church ever get hit. There’s nothing valuable in a church — you go there for free. What are you gonna steal, a cross?”
Because of that, Portalatin said there’s concern that this was an inside job. He added that the thieves struck when the pastor, the Rev. David Dettmer, was away over the weekend, though he was careful to note that it’s not yet clear whether that was relevant to the case.
A reward of up to $3,500 is available. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577 or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.