The Douglaston-Little Neck Library is getting a modern makeover.
The latest renderings for the proposed $25 million structure were released Nov. 4. The building will feature more than 12,000 square feet of space over three levels. It will also be ADA-compliant and will feature a children’s open-air garden.
The city Department of Design and Construction anticipates wrapping up the design phase of the project in 2022. Construction will likely begin in late 2023 and end in mid-2026, City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) announced Nov. 5.
The new building will replace the existing structure, which was built in 1963.
“The current structure does not provide the public with an adequate level of resources, as the adult, children, and teen areas lack sufficient space for reading, computer access, and educational/public service activities,” Ewa Kern-Jedrychowska, deputy communications director of the Queens Public Library, said in an email.
The QPL and DDC conducted a soil assessment to determine the load capacity of the earth at the site and what structure it could support in February 2020. At that time, the new structure was expected to open by fall 2024, but Kern-Jedrychowska said the pandemic contributed to the nearly two-year delay.
The new building will likely open several months after construction ends, she continued. In the interim, the QPL will outfit the building with furniture, technology and other materials.
“Douglaston deserves a state of the art library for their community that reflects current technological and information access needs, and with this investment of over $25 million the Queens Public Library has committed to creating a contemporary space for our residents,” Vallone said in a statement.
The branch is currently open to the public and will remain open until further notice.
