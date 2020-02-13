Douglaston Library prepping for change

In preparation for replacing its old facility with a new one, the Douglaston Library will be closed from Saturday, Feb. 22 until Monday, March 16 for a soil assessment.

“The library will close to conduct a soil assessment ahead of our plan to replace the current building with a new structure,” Ewa Kern-Jedrychowska, deputy communications director of the Queens Public Library said in an emailed response to a Chronicle question. “It involves soil sampling and testing and aims to determine what is the load capacity of the soil at the site and what structure can be built there.”

Managed by the city Department of Design and Construction, the plans seek to replace the 249-01 Northern Blvd. building with a completely new structure by fall 2024. The project rests in the design procurement phase, with architects and engineers not yet designated.

Upon competition, the new facility will increase the space available to the public by about 12,000 square feet.

A total of $25,643,000 in funding has been allocated to the project by Mayor de Blasio, former Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, city Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside).

While the branch is closed, patrons may visit nearby Queens Library locations, including 214-20 Northern Blvd. in Bayside, 57-04 Marathon Pkwy. in North Hills and 256-04 Union Tpke. in Glen Oaks. Mobile library service will also be provided on Thursdays outside the Douglaston Library, beginning Feb. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Our libraries provide the local community with invaluable resources and are the cornerstones of our neighborhoods,” said Vallone in a statement. “A brand new, modernized structure at the existing site on Northern Boulevard will ensure the surrounding community will enjoy access to arts education and cultural events for generations to come. This preliminary work is the first step forward, and I’m proud to have worked with former Queens Borough President Katz and Mayor de Blasio to see the new facility become a reality!”