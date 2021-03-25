The Douglaston Local Development Corp. is sponsoring a Douglaston Community Food Share to help feed those in need through June.
Pop-up food pantries will be hosted in the rear parking lot of the Community Church of Douglaston, located at 39-50 Douglaston Pkwy., from 1 to 2 p.m. on the second Sundays of the month: April 11, May 9 and June 13.
The Zion Episcopal Church, located at Church Street and Orient Avenue, will host the pantry at its rear entrance from 1 to 2 p.m. on the last Sundays of each month: March 28, April 25 and May 30.
Food boxes will be available for pick-up. Face coverings and social-distancing guidelines are required.
The distribution is supported by La Jornada food pantry, City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and the city Department of Youth and Community Development.
For more information, visit the DLDC’s website at dougldc.com, email contact@dougldc.org or call (347) 946-0017. Information in multiple languages is also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.