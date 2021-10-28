The Lower East Side Ecology Center is hosting an e-waste recycling event in Douglaston.
Working and nonworking electronics will be accepted at the Nov. 13 collection.
The Saturday event will take place in the St. Anastasia Church parking lot, located at 45-14 245 St.
Participants are asked to enter the lot from Alameda Avenue rather than Northern Boulevard.
The event will start at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 2 p.m. The event is rain or shine.
Computers, monitors, printers, scanners, keyboards, mice, cables, TVs, VCRs, DVD players, phones, audio and visual equipment and PDAs will be accepted.
Discarding electronics in the trash is illegal and punishable by fine.
For more information, visit lesecologycenter.org or call (212) 477-4022.
For other electronic waste dropoff locations and events, consult the city Department of Sanitation’s map at on.nyc.gov/3jqwvXB.
