The proposed Douglaston women’s shelter has drawn much criticism and rejection from community members, but the Zion Episcopal Church wants its future neighbors to know they have friends right across the street.
“The prevailing voice has been one of opposition and I hear almost no support for a women’s shelter and I thought this was the time to speak out and change the narrative so that the entire neighborhood doesn’t see it as a blight,” said the Rev. Lindsay Lunnum, the church’s rector, told the Chronicle. “It’s an opportunity that we can rise to meet.”
The Department of Homeless Services revealed in December that a facility housing 72 single women over the age of 50 would open at 243-02 Northern Blvd. in late 2021. Since then, an online petition against the shelter gained thousands of signatures and a Community Board 11 public hearing saw dozens of neighbors reject its establishment.
The church, whose property lies directly across the street from the proposed site, published a Feb. 18 letter to CB 11 Chairperson Michael Budabin expressing its excitement at welcoming the residents, who are in need of secure shelter and deserve the right to housing. Welcoming the women is an opportunity for the church to carry out its Christian mission of acceptance for all, especially those who are vulnerable, Lunnum said.
Though accepting of the shelter, Lunnum said the church agrees with some concerns previously raised at community board meetings that the proposal is “not ideal.” The dormitory-style facility places multiple women in bedrooms with shared bathrooms, which proposal opponents assert is undignified.
“It’s better than nothing. The need is dire and immediate,” said the rector, adding that real solutions lie in affordable housing opportunities, substance abuse and mental healthcare, criminal justice reform, social services for domestic abuse survivors and other systemic and policy changes. In the meantime, the homeless need somewhere to sleep and escape the cold, she said.
Community members previously voiced worries that the shelter would contribute to a rise in crime and drug trafficking in the area, but Lunnum chalks the concerns up to misconceptions on why residents are in shelters in the first place. She hopes to establish forums to ignite conversations and to dispel myths surrounding crime and homelessness.
Capt. John Portalatin, the commanding officer of the 111th Precinct, ensured that his officers will be at the shelter for weeks once it opens, in additon to round-the-clock security provided by Samaritan Village, the nonprofit service provider running the facility.
“I know people are worried about it, but I have been putting a plan together: Put as many people as we can starting day one to let people know we’re there to get them back on their feet, but we don’t tolerate any crime,” Portalatin said. “They come from tough places. We’re not judging them, but we don’t want no one harassing them either. We’ll establish a police presence to send a message to obey the law and to respect each other.”
The commander noted that the sector is typically a low-crime area and any type of uptick will be easily identified. The women should be given a second chance to reintegrate into society, Portalatin said, but he promised that his officers will be at the ready to keep all matters under control.
“We’re there to protect them as much as the community,” he said. “We have zero tolerance for crime regardless of who does it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.