The city is looking for avenues to make outdoor dining a permanent fixture throughout the five boroughs, and Community Board 8 supports the plan, though not overwhelmingly.
The panel narrowly voted Sept. 14 in favor of a tax amendment that would remove the prohibition of sidewalk cafés, which would allow a permanent outdoor dining program to exist — 14 members voted yes, but 11 were not convinced it was a good idea.
“To make this permanent — I don’t know. Right now people are accepting this sidewalk and road [dining] because of current circumstances, but we’ll get back to normal some day. I’m not sure,” said Dilip Nath, who later voted against the amendment.
The program, managed by the city Department of Transportation, would transform the emergency measure that allowed restaurants to use the sidewalk adjacent to and curbside roadway space in front of their businesses for outdoor dining into a permanent fixture.
The emergency program will exist as is at least through 2022, a DOT representative said at the meeting. Laws and regulations will change, however, once it becomes a permanent program.
“We’re going to build on what has worked under the sidewalk café program and the emergency program to develop the permanent guidelines over the next year,” said DOT Queens Deputy Commissioner Albert Silvestri.
Silvestri later noted that what may be permissible for outdoor dining structures today may not comply with the program, which is expected to launch in 2023.
Though the program is not completely fleshed out yet, the DOT has some regulations they know will be in place: chairs and tables must be removable, a clear path for pedestrian traffic must be made available and outdoor dining structures must not be shuttered in as if they were their own building.
Additionally, the program will only run seasonally, and those who participate must pay a fee to acquire a sidewalk and roadway seating license agreement. The emergency program is free to all and runs throughout the year.
Because the DOT did not have concrete plans for what the permanent program would look like, some CB 8 board members felt uncomfortable voting for the text amendment.
“It looks like the text amendment is supposed to allow for roadway seating, also. I’m concerned about that,” said member Susan Cleary. “If you eliminate the zoning text, you’re eliminating the sidewalk and you could put anything in there that you want.”
Silvestri clarified that the members were only voting on a change to the locations where restaurants are allowed to have a sidewalk café. The community boards would remain a part of the feedback process, he said, and could weigh in on specific program regulations as the process continued forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.