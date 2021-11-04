A street sign directing drivers headed to St. John’s University the wrong way will be corrected next week, the city Department of Transportation told the Chronicle.
The sign at Utopia Parkway and 64th Avenue in Utopia directs drivers traveling north to make a right on the avenue and head east to get to the Jamaica university.
But SJU is just one mile south along Utopia Parkway. The sign is off by 90 degrees.
Jim Gallagher, Fresh Meadows Homeowners Civic Association president, said he noticed the sign had been facing the correct direction until August, when a possible prankster switched it.
A spokesperson for the DOT said the sign will be re-installed sometime next week.
“The sign at this location has been in place since 1999, and should face west. We are aware of the issue and have scheduled a repair,” Deputy Press Secretary Alana Morales said in a Monday email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.