Biketober is rolling to a close, but cyclists can enjoy the new 73rd Avenue bike lane for years to come.
City leaders and elected officials celebrated the new cycling infrastructure in Oakland Gardens Oct. 22 with a ribbon cutting. The standard painted lanes extend in both directions between 199th Street and Francis Lewis Boulevard and between the Clearview Expressway’s southbound exit and 210th Street.
“Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of cyclists in Eastern Queens have discovered the joys of cycling in their own neighborhood. It’s affordable, carbon-free, healthy and fun,” said Al Silvestre, the city Department of Transportation deputy borough commissioner.
Silvestre noted that while the eastern portion of the borough has several recreational cycling venues — the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Oakland Gardens, the Cunningham Park mountain bike trail and the Kissena Park Velodrome are just some popular spots — there are not sufficient thoroughfares for cyclists using their vehicles for transportation.
“The most direct on-street route between Cunningham Park and Alley Pond Park — the greenway — involves going down 73rd Avenue,” Silvestre said. “As you can see, it’s a wide thoroughfare and prior to this year it had no bike lanes and was unfortunately known for speeding vehicles and a too high rate of crashes.”
According to the DOT deputy commissioner, a one-mile stretch of 73rd Avenue in Oakland Gardens had a crash rate that was twice as high as that of a two-mile stretch of 73rd Avenue in Fresh Meadows. The major difference between the two portions is that Fresh Meadows has had a conventional bike lane for 25 years, he said.
The project closes the gaps in the bicycle network between the two parks while also reducing speeding along the corridor by visually narrowing the road, Silvestre said. The DOT also added high-visibility crosswalks, left-turn bays and other markings that calm traffic.
Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) recalled riding her bike along 73rd Avenue as a teenager and opting for the sidewalk rather than the street because the road was so dangerous.
She and City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) requested the project some time ago, and were notified that installation began just as the pandemic struck. It remained in limbo, with just one single painted line running down the avenue, for about 15 months. The project kicked back up again in July after the DOT began repaving 73rd Avenue.
“We finally have a solution. We finally have an on-street bike lane that serves everyone in this community, whether you’re here for the mountain biking, whether you’re here on weekends to cycle through the neighborhood or whether you’re just getting around,” said Rozic, who arrived to the ribbon cutting on her electric scooter.
The community leaders cut a ribbon labeled “73rd Avenue Safety Improvements” with giant, gold scissors and promptly picked up the scattered pieces from the street.
“Don’t litter in my district!” Grodenchik said.
