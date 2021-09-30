The city redesigned a traffic circle in Fresh Meadows earlier this summer, but made adjustments last week after drivers complained of nightmarish delays.
“To protect pedestrians and improve this vital intersection, we implemented a street improvement project. After monitoring the location, we have made signal timing adjustments and plan to clarify lane markings,” a city Department of Transportation spokesperson told the Chronicle in an email regarding the 188th Street and 64th Avenue roundabout.
The DOT previously said the changes were influenced by numerous accidents between 2012 and 2016, during which there were 77 total injuries, two of which were severe, and one fatality, along the stretch of 188th Street between the Horace Harding Expressway and 73rd Avenue.
The circle’s stop signs had been replaced by lights at each quadrant, which were poorly timed with one another and resulted in severe traffic delays, according to Fresh Meadows neighbors.
The congestion has also been amplified by drivers who illegally park in one of the driving lanes in front of the area’s Starbucks despite there being a “no standing” sign. The NYPD and DOT will monitor the conditions as the period of adjustment continues, the spokesperson said.
“I’m hearing that people are getting into heated arguments over this,” said Sol Sturm, president of the Fresh Meadows Tenant Association.
He said much of the debates have leaked beyond honking horns and road rage, however.
Plenty of neighbors have taken their frustrations out on the Next Door app as recently as Sept. 27, where one user called the circle the “stupidest design ever” and another referred to it as a “maze.”
Sturm has not used the roundabout since the changes had been made and instead opts to avoid the circle altogether. Now that the DOT has made changes, he said he is willing to give the traffic circle another chance.
“They just goofed,” Sturm said about the design. “People make mistakes.”
