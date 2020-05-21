MediSys Health Network is accepting monetary donations to support its Flushing and Jamaica Hospital Medical Centers staff during the pandemic.
Contributions will be put toward providing support to doctors, nurses and other frontline medical professionals in a variety of ways, including obtaining appropriate equipment and supplies and providing meals, lodging and transportation services.
“[MediSys] front-line employees have been working tirelessly to treat the large number of patients and families affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. We are accepting donations to help us as we provide care to our community. Donate now,” the health network’s website reads.
Those interested in making a donation by credit or debit card can do so by visiting flushinghospital.org/donatenow and jamaicahospital.org/donate-today.
To donate supplies, such as personal protective equipment and other gear, email COVIDDonations@jhmc.org.
For more information, contact Michael Hinck at mhinck@jhmc.org or (718) 206-6020.
