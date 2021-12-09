Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and Community Board 11 are teaming up to spread cheer by hosting a Holiday Toy Drive.
Donations will benefit needy and hospitalized children.
“This December, please consider bringing a smile to the face of a local child in need by donating a new and unwrapped toy to my office’s annual Holiday Toy Drive,” Braunstein said in a statement.
Gifts should be unwrapped and unopened. Donations can be dropped off at Braunstein’s office, located at 213-33 39 Ave., suite 238 in Bayside or CB 11’s office, located at 46-21 Little Neck Pkwy. in Little Neck.
All donations must be received by Monday, Dec. 13.
Toys and gifts will be distributed to numerous institutions and charitable programs operating throughout the borough that serve families in need.
Those interested in contributing, or who have questions, can contact Braunstein’s office at (718) 357-3588 or contact CB 11 at (718) 225-1054.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.