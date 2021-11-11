The Queens County Farm Museum has kicked off its annual food collection to support the food insecure population at Queens College.
The farm is encouraging visitors, neighbors and the general public to stop by its Farm Store and drop off packaged, shelf-stable, healthy food.
Suggestions include canned fish and lean meats, nut butters, soups and stews, whole grain bread, cereal and crackers, dried rice, noodles and pasta, oatmeal, canned or dried beans, sauces and gravy, packaged fruit and vegetables, shelf-stable milk and olive oil. Expired food will not be accepted.
The drive began Nov. 5 and will run through Dec. 31. Donors can drop off food any day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The hunger to learn should be the only hunger in their life,” Jennifer Walden Weprin, executive director of the Queens Farm, said in a statement. “When you buy your favorite nonperishable groceries, pick up an extra set to support the food drive.”
For more information, visit queensfarm.org.
