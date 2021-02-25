Donate at one of New York Blood Center’s upcoming drives and get free Covid antibody testing:
• The Boys’ Club of New York, at 133-01 41 Road in Downtown Flushing on Feb. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• American Martyrs Church, at 79-43 Bell Blvd. in Bayside on Feb. 28 from 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; and
• 109th Precinct, at 37-05 Union St. in Flushing on March 3 from 12 to 6 p.m.
Appointments are required. To schedule, visit nybc.org or call 1 (800) 933-2566.
The NYBC is offering free antibody testing to blood donors until the end of February. It does not test for Covid-19.
Donors must self-screen prior to their appointment. Those with symptoms; who had close contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having Covid-19 in the last 14 days; or who have been diagnosed with or suspected of having it are asked not to donate.
Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with written consent from a parent or guardian, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors over 76 can participate if they provide a physician’s letter.
