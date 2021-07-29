The New York Blood Center and Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) are teaming up for the lawmaker’s 9th Annual Summer Blood Drive on Aug. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center. Donations will be collected in the old American Eagle Outfitters storefront.
Donations are by appointment only. To sign up, visit the Blood Center’s website at bit.ly/3x5xv7P.
Donors can also make an appointment through Braunstein’s office at (718) 357-3588, braunsteine@nyassembly.gov or at tinyurl.com/BraunsteinDrive2021.
Free limited edition Mets T-shirts are available for all donors, and anyone who donate will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a six-pack of Mets tickets.
Donors must wear a face covering, and may not donate if they’ve contracted Covid-19 or have shown symptoms in the last 14 days.
Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with written consent from a guardian, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors over 76 can participate if they meet eligibility criteria and provide a physician’s letter.
