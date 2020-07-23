The city Department of Education announced on July 16 that, in addition to its over 400 meal hubs, free “Grab and Go” meals are available for all at two new food trucks in north Queens.
The two food trucks are open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
One is located outside PS 379 at 124-06 14 Ave. in College Point. The other can be found outside PS 242, at 29-66 137 St. in Flushing.
No registration or identification is required for meal pickup. Parents and guardians may pick up meals for their children, and anyone can pick up multiple meals at one time.
Queens public schools host an additional 77 “Grab and Go” sites, which operate for children and families from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and for adults from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meals must be eaten off premises. Vegetarian and halal options are available at all sites.
A kosher-only site can be accessed at PS 154, located at 75-02 162 St. in Kew Gardens Hills. For more locations and information, visit schools.nyc.gov/freemeals.
