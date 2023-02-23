It may only be February, but the Democratic primary for Council District 19 is already heating up.
Land use expert and candidate Paul Graziano announced last Wednesday that he and a coalition of regional civic leaders, known as Save 1 Family New York, would have a non-campaign press conference this Friday in Douglaston on Gov. Hochul’s proposals regarding accessory dwelling units, transit-oriented development and single-family zoning, to which the group objects. Then last Friday, former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella, the front runner for the nomination, opted to hold a press conference in Whitestone on the same issue this past Saturday, less than 24 hours after announcing it.
Having made zoning his signature issue, Graziano was less than pleased upon hearing of Avella’s press conference, calling it “cynical” of him.
“It’s no surprise that Tony Avella is having a press conference just prior to my extremely large press conference that I will be holding next Friday,” Graziano told the Chronicle last Friday. Noting that the event will include speakers and supporters from Mount Vernon, Yonkers and Nassau County, he added, “It is not political for me as a candidate — it is to stop [Hochul’s plan] from happening. And Tony just made it political by trying to get in front of the issue, and ultimately, in front of me. I find this sad, and I expected better of him.”
Whether the event will be perceived as apolitical is an open question.
But as Graziano is framing his press conference as a civic event, the former senator tried to distinguish himself as a politician.
“I’m doing this as a candidate,” Avella told the Chronicle. “Having been a civic president and worked with civics for decades, there should be a difference between civic and candidacy.” He added that civics “need to be very careful” about their nonprofit status.
Though he did not say whether the timing of his press conference relative Graziano’s was intentional, Avella, for his part, did not deny it, either.
“This is an issue that’s relevant to the 19th Council District — very relevant, obviously, because most of it is one and two family homes — and it’s important as a candidate for me to come out and state my position on it,” he said. “The state is about to vote on the budget pretty soon, so it’s important to get [it] out as soon as possible.”
Though Avella recently received the endorsement of the Queens Democratic Party, Graziano seemed to think that, by rushing to schedule his first press conference of the campaign and focusing on this particular issue, his opponent was playing defense.
“Unfortunately, since Tony has left office, he has not been involved in the affairs of our district,” Graziano said. “So I guess this is his way of trying to show that he’s involved.”
Avella said his first press conference focused on zoning because of its gravity. “A lot of people are talking about this,” he said. “Everybody should be talking about this.”
But as of this month, District 19’s Democratic primary is no longer a two-person race: former Queens Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bae has thrown his hat in the ring. His candidacy means that Democrats in this district will use ranked-choice ballots come June.
