A Flushing attorney forged a victim of a car crash’s signature to steal $66,000 of the settlement money, officials said Monday, Sept. 28.
Yohan Choi, who operated out of a practice on Northern Boulevard, had already been disbarred for unrelated reasons during the time of the alleged deceit.
According the Queens District Attorney, Choi was hired in March 2016 by a vehicle-collision victim for a civil lawsuit against the other driver. By November 2017, the insurance company had agreed to settle the suit for $93,000, but the disbarred Choi allegedly told his client that he could negotiate a larger settlement before forging his client’s signature on the insurance company’s check and depositing it into the law firm’s account.
According to officials, Choi waited two years to tell his client a lie that the insurance company had settled for the larger sum and handed him a fake check for $100,000. The victim attempted to deposit the check, but was prevented from doing so by a stop payment order. When confronted, Choi told the client the insurance company had put a hold on the check and provided him with a second check, which also couldn’t be cashed.
The victim eventually discovered that Choi was disbarred and by March 2020 Choi provided his client the $100,000.
For his alleged crimes, Choi was charged by the DA with fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree forgery, third degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and for practicing law with a disbarred license.
“The victim in this case had been injured in a car crash and turned to an attorney to help seek justice in a civil lawsuit,” DA Melinda Katz said. “The defendant was entrusted to uphold the law. Instead he allegedly lied, manipulated and then enriched himself with funds intended for his client. This defendant is accused of violating his fiduciary duties to feed his own greed.”
A spokesperson from the DA’s office said Choi recieved a desk appearance ticket and is due to appear in court Dec. 28. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.
