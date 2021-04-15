The long-awaited Capt. Dermody Triangle reconstruction is slowly but surely coming into fruition.
Community Board 11 unanimously approved the city Parks Department’s proposed design plans April 6, seven years after the funding was secured for the Bayside Hills project.
The proposed design features new decorative hex block pavers to replace the deteriorating pathways, seven 1939 World’s Fair benches and several decorative trash bins. Two new entrances will be made ADA-compliant and the city Department of Transportation will install a crosswalk across 216th Street at 48th Avenue as well as a neckdown curb.
Additionally, the dilapidated retaining curb walls that line the park will be reconstructed.
“They are working with a limited budget and there is some room for the community to be involved with some planting. They want to do bulbs, so we can do a partnership with Parks for that,” said CB 11 Parks Committee Chairperson Paul DiBenedetto.
There are a few existing trees on the site, but Parks plans to add several new native deciduous trees and nonnative evergreens. DiBenedetto noted that the evergreens wouldn’t damage the environment and would provide a seasonal look to the triangle.
The most important renovation aspect for Bayside Hills neighbors is the proposed replacement plaque that memorializes Capt. William Dermody, the outspoken abolitionist who lived in the neighborhood and died fighting for the Union in the Civil War at the Battle of Spotsylvania. The previous one, made of bronze, had been stolen. DiBenedetto said the new plaque will be imitation bronze to deter thieves but uphold the park’s beauty.
“This $500,000 project will create a seamless transition between the historic war memorial greenspace and the surrounding community by constructing new entrances and pathways,” a Parks spokesperson said.
The project initially cost $375,000 and had been secured by then-state Sen. Tony Avella in 2014, but was repeatedly postponed, much to the dismay of Bayside Hills residents.
“The state Senate came up with the money and then came the delay year after year. We’ve been asking when it’s going to begin and nothing ever materialized. We had scoping meetings, but nothing,” said Michael Feiner, president of the Bayside Hills Civic Association, who had been one of the project’s main drivers seven years ago.
In June 2019, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) told the civic the total time frame could last two or three years, but now it isn’t likely to be completed before June 2023.
The Parks spokesperson said the design phase is anticipated to be completed this fall. Procurement typically lasts another nine months, followed by at least a year for construction.
Though it’s been a lengthy wait, Feiner said he’s content that the proposed designs closely reflect the civic’s original requests.
“I’m happy it got this far,” he said.
