The Church of St. Mel’s in Flushing will host a defensive driving course on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The class is sponsored by the National Safety Council.
Those who complete the $50 course will earn mandatory reductions in insurance premiums and driver’s license violation points.
The church, located at 26-15 154 St., is hosting the class in an effort to promote safe driving techniques and cut down on the number of accidents in the area.
Those interested should call (631) 360-9720 to register for the course and for additional information.
The following week, the NSC will partner with Holy Family Parish in Fresh Meadows for another defensive driving class. That one is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m at Holy Family, located at 175-20 74 Ave.
As with the St. Mel’s class, participants will earn reductions in driver’s license violation points and insurance premiums.
The also course costs $50. Call (631) 360-9720 to register.
