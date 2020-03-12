City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) has announced that a scoping meeting for the redesign of Bland Playground in Flushing will take place today, March 12. Members of the neighborhood are encouraged to participate in the 6 p.m. meeting at Bland Community Center, located at 133-36 Roosevelt Ave., to weigh in on the reconstruction plans.
“This scoping meeting is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for area residents to redesign their own backyard playground,” said Koo, the Parks Committee chair, in a prepared statement. “The site has been plagued for years by a variety of problems ranging from sanitation to vagrancy. It’s far past time that we address these issues through a redesign and reconstruction that prioritizes the needs of the families and young people who cherish and use this rare urban recreational space.”
As part of the fiscal 2020 budget, Koo, Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) and the Office of the Queens Borough President secured $6 million to redesign and reconstruct the playground in an effort to make it more family friendly.
“We declared 2020 as Year of the Parks because of the Council’s historic investment in our City’s parks, including our playgrounds. Playgrounds are backyards for our children and where they build friendships and memories,” Johnson said in an emailed response to a Chronicle question. “This much-needed overhaul of Flushing’s Bland Playground will ensure it’s in tip-top shape for future generations of children to enjoy.”
Bland Playground, named in honor of James Bland, a Flushing native who was known as the “world’s greatest minstrel man” and who wrote “Carry Me Back to Old Virginny,” among many other songs, was acquired by the Parks Department in 1952, but has deteriorated over the years. Community members have complained about the park space for over a decade, claiming it is constantly defiled by trash and unkempt, despite regular attempts by the Parks Department to keep the site clean. Located in central Downtown Flushing, one block from the 7 train and adjacent to the NYCHA Bland Houses, Bland Playground seems to be more popular with homeless individuals than with children.
“Bland Playground has become much more heavily utilized and is important to residents and local merchants, and this redesign will help ensure its status as a community amenity and promote positive activity here,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing). “The public scoping meeting will give the community an opportunity to weigh in on how they would like to transform their neighborhood playground.”
