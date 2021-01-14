A 50-year-old woman was found dead inside a Bayside park comfort station last Friday, authorities said.
At 4 p.m. Jan. 8, a witness entered the field house-turned-bathroom in Crocheron Park to find Kyung Park sitting on the ground with her back propped up against a shipping container and a bag over her head.
EMS pronounced the unresponsive Park dead on arrival.
Park, who lived just a few blocks away, had been reported missing to police earlier that morning.
Friday morning posts on the Citizens App regarding a search for a missing woman described her “as a 50-year-old Asian woman with brown hair, 5’3”, 120 lbs, last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.”
A subsequent post on the app included a video of police responding to the 214-41 34 Ave. location shortly past 4:30 p.m.
It is not yet clear how Park died. The investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
— Katherine Donlevy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.