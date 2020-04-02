The 109th Precinct encountered two dead-upon-arrival cases in its parks this weekend, neither of which has confirmed association to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Shortly before noon on March 27, officers recovered the unconscious and unresponsive body of a Little Neck resident from the Little Neck Bay waters in Whitestone. EMS also responded to the crime scene and pronounced Mark Kasarjian dead upon arrival.
Reports that the 53-year-old victim jumped to his death from the Throgs Neck Bridge have not been confirmed, and the investigation, in which the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, remains ongoing.
At nearly 9 a.m. on March 29, police responded to a 911 call for an unconscious and unresponsive man at Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing. EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the 44-year-old victim deceased.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification, and the medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.
