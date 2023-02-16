Northeast Queens theater fans need not trek to Manhattan to see a great show right now. Live from Zion Church Parish Hall, located at 243-20 Church St., the Douglaston Community Theatre troupe presents Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron’s award-winning play, “Love, Loss, and What I Wore.”
Based on Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book of the same name, the play is a series of monologues from five women, during which they discuss relationships, clothing and, at times, both.
The Douglaston production is directed by Linda Hanson and stars Annette Daiell, Sherry Mandery, Barbara Mavro, Jocelyn Weston and Ginger Witt, all DCT veterans.
The six-show run kicks off this Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. There will be three more evening performances, on Feb. 18, 24 and 25, also at 8 p.m. For those who prefer matinees, 2 p.m. shows are set for Feb. 18 and 26. Masks and reservations are recommended. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for students and seniors.
Get them by calling (718) 482-3332 or at dctonline.org/ticket-reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.