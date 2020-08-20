A Flushing man has been charged with stealing his dying uncle’s identity to purchase luxury cars.
Guang Jin was charged Aug. 14 with a slew of charges across three criminal complaints obtained from the Queens District Attorney’s Office, the first two including grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft and criminal possession of a forged instrument. He, along with his live-in companion, Hua Shen, was charged in the third complaint with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument and unlawful possession of personal identification.
The first alleged crime took place in March 2019, when Jin, posing as the terminally ill Longji Yu, and another unapprehended individual purchased one 2019 Fiat and leased another from a Westbury, LI dealership in Yu’s name. The two cars totaled $93,181.
Jin had begun visiting his uncle in December 2018 after Yu was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Yu returned to the People’s Republic of China on Feb. 24, 2019, one day after giving his son-in-law power of attorney. The son-in-law noticed that bills from various merchants and credit card companies, along with credit card denial letters, were being sent to Yu’s home following Yu’s departure, and assumed Jin stole the Yu’s driver’s license and credit cards during his earlier visits.
Yu claimed he never made the purchases or authorized anyone to make them in his name. He passed away in China in August 2019.
Jin allegedly struck again three months later using another victim’s identity. He, along with another unapprehended individual, purchased a 2019 Ford Mustang convertible from a Woodside dealership for $52,135.
Another year passed before Jin allegedly tried to use a third identity to lease a car valued at $54,850, but was thwarted by the dealership’s general manager. He attempted to lease a 2020 car from a Bayside Mercedes Benz dealership, on May 30, 2020 using a Social Security card, Capital One credit card and a duplicate driver’s license in the same of Song Hao Liu, but was denied because he couldn’t provide a physical driver’s licence, officials said.
Instead, Jin took the same documents and tried again at a Great Neck, LI, dealership a few days later, where he successfully leased a 2020 Lexus in Liu’s name for $47,000, according to the complaint.
Following an investigation into the final alleged theft, an NYPD sergeant executed a search warrant at Jin’s home on Aug. 12, 2020. During the search, he discovered Jin and Shen inside, along with Liu’s Social Security card, an Experian credit report and a utility bill bearing Liu’s information, which the officer concluded was forged. He also recovered 250 pieces of personal identification information, ranging from driver’s licenses to credit cards, of numerous individuals.
The officers also discovered over 40 grams of methamphetamine and an unspecified quantity of heroin.
“We are coming after con artists and crooks who run scams to enrich themselves at the expense of others,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “This defendant is accused of stealing his dying uncle’s identity and going on a shopping spree for luxury automobiles. Others were also allegedly victimized when the defendant used forged documents to acquire cars in their names. This kind of thievery is inexcusable.”
The two are scheduled to return to court Sept. 28. If convicted, Jin faces up to 12 years in prison and Shen up to nine.
