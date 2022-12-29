DA Katz reviewing potential Santos probe

After Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly and — according to CNN — the Eastern District of New York opened investigations into Congressman-elect George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens), who has been under fire in the days since The New York Times reported fabrications on his resume and his questionable finances, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is looking into him, as well.
When the Chronicle inquired as to whether Katz plans to investigate Santos, her office said via email, “While as a matter of course we do not comment on open investigations, we are reviewing whether Queens County has jurisdiction over any potential criminal offenses.”
Should Katz launch an official probe into the congressman-elect, she would be the third to do so in less than 24 hours.
Santos did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment on the matter.
Precisely what legal action either Katz or Donnelly can take remains an open question; neither office has commented on what specifically they are reviewing in regards to Santos.
“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress,” Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for Donnelly, said in a statement. “No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
New York State Attorney General Tish James said last week that her office, too, was “looking into” Santos. Asked whether that has changed since other investigations have been launched and considered, James’ press office told the Chronicle via email Thursday afternoon that it had “nothing new to share” on the subject.
