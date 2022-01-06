The 109th Precinct of the NYPD arrested Flushing resident Haiyan Deng for the murder of Justin Li of Whitestone on Dec. 31. The case had been open since Li’s death on Sept. 18.
According to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office, Deng, 31, allegedly shot Li, 26, in the head while in her own apartment, then stole his car in order to flee. Deng was extradited from New Mexico, and is now back in Queens.
New Mexico state troopers ultimately found the car, which Deng had abandoned, broken down on the side of the road. In the car, authorities are said to have found a loaded revolver, one matching the ballistics of the bullet found in Deng’s bedroom. She allegedly was also found to have taken additional pieces of the victim’s property.
In addition to murder in the second degree, Deng was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and fourth degree, burglary in the first degree, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree, making for nine counts in total.
If convicted, she faces up to 25 years to life in prision.
“Gun violence is never the solution,” Katz said in a prepared statement. Later, she added, “[Deng] now faces very serious charges.”
At the time of publication, it was not clear whether Li and Deng had a relationship of any sort.
A release from NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller’s public information office from the time of the incident said that officers found Li unconscious and unresponsive in Deng’s bed while conducting a wellness check on Sept. 19, a day after he was shot. His body was wrapped in Deng’s bedding, and “blood was observed” at the scene. EMS pronounced Li dead on the scene; later, the medical examiner found Li had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the case a homicide.
Deng is set to return before New York State Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant on Feb. 3.
