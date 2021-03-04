A home health aide tried giving herself a $100,000 raise, officials said Feb. 24.
Sita Saunders, 61, is accused of duping her legally blind, 89-year-old patient over the course of 11 months.
“The worker was supposed to be helping the victim. Instead, this defendant allegedly scammed the woman into signing inflated paychecks and ripped her off during regular trips to the bank,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.
Saunders, of Fresh Meadows, had worked as an aide to Joan Singer, an elderly woman suffering from macular degeneration, for nearly a decade before the alleged deception began.
An investigation was prompted by the victim’s son after he noticed a significant decline in his mother’s checking account balance in December 2019. Singer had always paid Saunders via personal checks from her account, but her son discovered multiple checks made out to the aide that exceeded her weekly pay rate between March 2019 and February 2020, officials said.
According to the criminal complaint, Saunders would present a check for her blind patient to sign, but Saunders would complete the missing information. Katz said the health aide began adding $1,000 to her weekly paychecks, nearly doubling them. The total increased as the alleged scheme continued without notice, jumping to $2,000 and $3,000 to over $3,300. In all, the district attorney said Saunders gave herself an extra $9,000 in salary over nine paychecks.
Singer told investigators that Saunders often drove her to the bank to withdraw money, but Singer would wait in a chair while Saunders approached the teller to make withdrawals on her behalf. Though Saunders was not authorized to withdraw more than $200 at a time, bank records show that over $81,830 in cash was taken out in Singer’s name across 17 dates.
Singer claims Saunders did not have permission or authority to take any excess pay or to make cash withdrawals.
Saunders was charged Feb. 24 with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and identity theft. She faces 15 years in prison if convicted.
