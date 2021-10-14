The Center for the Women of New York is hosting its 16th annual fundraiser this Saturday.
The Oct. 16 walk or run through Fort Totten in Bayside will kick off at 9 a.m. and the fun will last until 12:30 p.m.
All proceeds will go toward helping the CWNY provide educational and professional services to improve the lives of women in New York.
Participants have the option of joining the event in-person at the park, or by following the event online and through social media channels.
Registration is required. To sign up, visit cwny2021walkrun.givesmart.com.
Those who participate are encouraged to share selfies and other photos by uploading them to social media with #cwnywalk2021 or emailing to events@cwny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.