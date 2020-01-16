The Center for the Women of New York announced the appointment of Victoria Pilotti, Ed.D., as president and CEO of the organization, effective immediately.

Pilotti previously worked as the organization’s president, and will succeed the legendary Ann Jawin, who served as CEO from founding the Center in 1987 until her passing on Dec. 31, 2019.

The nonprofit also announced that Jawin’s granddaughter, Alixandra Jawin, has joined the Board of Trustees.

“We are determined to continue and build upon Ann Jawin’s legacy of making the world safer and more equitable for women,” said Pilotti.