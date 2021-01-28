The rumors are true: The Little Neck Stop & Shop will shut down sometime in 2022, though no date has been set.
“Stop & Shop conducts reviews of its business performance on a regular basis, and this store was identified as underperforming relative to financial expectations,” Stefanie Shuman, the chain’s external communications manager, said in an emailed statement.
Shuman said that an exact closing date has yet to be determined, but told Patch that the location will operate through the remainder of the year. Shuman told the Chronicle that Stop & Shop will not have any involvement in the location’s replacement, but would offer all its store associates the opportunity to transfer to other area stores, such as the shop in Bay Terrace and New Hyde Park.
Stop & Shop is not the first supermarket to shut down operations at the 249-26 Northern Blvd. location over the past several decades. According to city records, Bohack’s occupied the space before going out of business in 1977. Grand Union, another now defunct grocery chain, used the location between 1987 to 2000.
After Grand Union closed and left the community without a grocer, residents and area leaders asked Stop & Shop to move into the neighborhood. The megachain renovated the property and expanded the building before opening to the public in 2003.
