Councilmember Linda Lee is back with her second Community Health Fair, set for Saturday, July 30 from 12 to 3 p.m.
While the first health fair from Lee’s office, above, was held on May 15 in Alley Pond Park, this weekend’s event will be in the Cunningham Park parking lot at Union Turnpike and 199th Street in Fresh Meadows.
During the event, city agencies and community health organizations will be available to provide residents with blood pressure screenings, glucose and blood sugar screenings, mental health resources, both PCR and rapid Covid-19 tests and much more.
The event is held in partnership with Assemblyman David Weprin and state Sen. John Liu.
